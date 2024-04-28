Man stabbed at Sector 33 park in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 27
A 35-year-old man, who came to meet a woman, was stabbed on the shoulder and in the stomach by an assailant at a park in Sector 33 here today.
The police said while Vikas and the woman were having a conversation, the alleged assailant, Anil, reached there and had an altercation with the victim. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim. He too received injuries in the scuffle.
Sources said Anil and the woman were friends earlier. Vikas and Anil were admitted to the GMCH-32.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...