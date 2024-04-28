Man stabbed at Sector 33 park in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

A 35-year-old man, who came to meet a woman, was stabbed on the shoulder and in the stomach by an assailant at a park in Sector 33 here today.

The police said while Vikas and the woman were having a conversation, the alleged assailant, Anil, reached there and had an altercation with the victim. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim. He too received injuries in the scuffle.

Sources said Anil and the woman were friends earlier. Vikas and Anil were admitted to the GMCH-32.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.