PU polls: Vicky Middukhera still a poster boy for SOI

Vikramjeet (Vicky) Middukhera, who was shot dead in broad daylight at Mohali in 2021, is still a ‘poster boy’ of the Students Organisation of India (SOI) campaign. A huge banner, carrying his picture (along with the presidential candidate) has been installed over the party’s tent. One of the most active members of the Akali Dal’s student wing, SOI, in Panjab University, Middukhera had led the party to victory in the 2015 elections. He had forged an alliance with the Himachal Pradesh Student Union (HIMSU), National Students Organisation (NSO) and the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) then. “He will remain in our hearts and wherever the SOI contests, it will be under his ideology,” said one of the SOI supporters.

