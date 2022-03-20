Sector 52, Chandigarh, man nabbed with 15 stolen cycles

Chandigarh, March 19
The police arrested a Sector 52 resident and recovered 15 stolen cycles from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Harish, alias Harsh.
On March 16, Harjinder Singh Randhwa, a resident of Sector 21, reported about the theft of his bicycle. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 19 police station on March 17. The suspect was arrested. His questioning led to recovery of two more bicycles. Later, more revelations were made.
The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
The police said the
suspect, who used to commit thefts to fulfil his drug requirement, was involved in bicycle thefts since long. So far, a total of 15 bicycles costing around Rs1.8 lakh had been recovered from him.
