Woman raped at Zirakpur hotel

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 6

The police have booked an unidentified person for raping a Barwala woman at a hotel here on April 1.

The complainant, a mother of a nine-year-old girl, stated that she was returning from a friend’s marriage in Chandigarh, but got late and booked a hotel. A person sitting with the hotel owner followed her to the room and injected something into her arm following which she fell unconscious and he allegedly raped her.

On a complaint of the victim, an accountant by profession, a case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. —