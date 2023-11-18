Employee booked for filing false plaints, fabricating evidence

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 17

The Directorate of Vigilance has lodged a complaint against a former Delhi Government employee, AV Premnath, accused of filing a false FIR, spreading fake information and uploading misleading videos on social media.

The complaint dated September 27, 2023, accused YVVJ Rajasekhar, IAS, Special Secretary (Vigilance), of baseless corruption charges related to his previous role in the New Delhi Municipal Council and the CNG Scam of the Transport Department.

Rajasekhar emphasised that these allegations lacked supporting documentary evidence. It was revealed that the accusations mirrored those made by Kishore Prasad, a former employee terminated from the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The Directorate of Vigilance stressed that both sets of claims had been previously scrutinised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), which deemed them motivated and groundless.

Furthermore, the Directorate of Vigilance clarified that the allegations against Rajasekhar were connected to his tenure in the civic body, where he served as the Director of Estate. Investigations into matters like Hotel Le Meridian were conducted by a high-empowered Pathak Committee, which was constituted by the MHA.

In view of repeated allegations, the complaint against Rajasekhar was handed over to an independent Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), RS Bhati. However, Bhati’s report, dated January 30, 2020, concluded that the accusations were motivated and lacked credibility.

The complaint also shed light on pending criminal cases against Premnath, indicating a history of false complaints against individuals investigating him.

The MHA had already taken the step of compulsorily retiring Premnath under the provision FR 56J, which allows the government to retire officials prematurely due to a lack of integrity and effectiveness.

The Directorate of Vigilance have further recommended appropriate criminal action against Premnath for spreading false and fabricated information with the intention of harming the reputation of the officials involved.

#Social Media