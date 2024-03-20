Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

A 25-year-old Hyderabad student has gone missing in the US since March 7.

Back home, Abdul Mohammed’s father, Saleem, received a phone call from an unknown person claiming that his son had been kidnapped by a gang selling drugs in Cleveland.

The caller demanded $1200 for the student's release, also threatening that Abdul's kidney would be sold by the mafia if the money was not paid.

Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with the Cleveland police, and a lookout notice has been issued.



The family also wrote to the Indian Council in Chicago on March 18 to help find Abdul.

Abdul Mohammed, who went to the United States in May 2023 for a Master's in IT from Cleveland University, has not been in touch with his family since March 7.

