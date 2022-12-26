Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

PTI

Palghar, December 26

Actor Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged that actor Sheezan Khan had cheated and used her daughter, who was found dead on the set of a television serial in this district two days ago.

According to police, the 21-year-old actor allegedly died by suicide in the washroom on the set of serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Vasai area here on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Waliv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Khan under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Sharma's mother claimed Khan deceived her daughter.

"Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman while dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said.

Meanwhile, the police are verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Tunisha and Khan, an official said.

Asked if Sharma was pregnant, an official from the probe team said there was no indication of pregnancy in the preliminary autopsy report.

Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

#WhatsApp