Alia Bhatt stops Ranbir Kapoor to pose for pictures at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party, gesture sparks paparazzi frenzy

Chandigarh, November 12

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali extravaganza became the talk of the town, with stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor adding a touch of glamour to the glittering affair. In a delightful twist, a viral video captured Alia's spontaneous moment, halting Ranbir for a picture-perfect pause, leaving the paparazzi in a frenzy.

Dressed in resplendent traditional attire, Alia, draped in a stunning red lehenga, and Ranbir, exuding charm in a black indo-western ensemble, made quite the entrance. The video showcases Alia gracefully stopping Ranbir, holding his hand, and orchestrating a brief yet stylish pose for the awaiting cameras.

While their on-screen chemistry is well-known, this off-screen glimpse into their real-life dynamic adds another layer to the couple's charm. The duo, who tied the knot in April 2022, welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. Although the couple remains private about their daughter's appearance, glimpses from Raha's first birthday celebration recently surfaced on social media, causing a stir among fans.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt, fresh from her performance in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," is currently immersed in the making of her next project, "Jigra." Notably, she takes on a dual role as the lead actor and producer in this venture directed by Vasan Bala, promising a narrative brimming with 'courage, passion, and determination.'

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor anticipates the release of "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, set to hit theaters on December 1. The movie is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur".

