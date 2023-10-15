Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 15

As India beat Pakistan at the World Cup, the spotlight was not just on the cricket pitch, but also on the the celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rumors of Anushka's pregnancy had been circulating for a while, and a new video has seemingly confirmed this joyful news.

While the actress was spotted in the stands during the high-stakes match in Ahmedabad, she skillfully concealed her baby bump from the camera lenses. Nevertheless, a recently surfaced video has given the public a glimpse of Anushka's growing pregnancy.

In a video that circulated on X via the handle @wrogn_edits, Anushka was captured with her baby bump at the hotel where Team India was staying.

Hotel management welcomed Team India with a cake after Yesterday's Victory against Pakistan🔥❤️#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/hHyNMWdzOh — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) October 15, 2023

The heartwarming footage depicted Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, tenderly holding Anushka's hand as they navigated the hotel lobby. Anushka was dressed in an oversized white dress, and during her interaction with a fellow cricketer's wife, her baby bump became apparent.

Speculation about Anushka's second pregnancy had been circulating for several weeks. Last month, a source informed Hindustan Times about the couple's impending addition to their family. Anushka and Virat are already proud parents to their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Vamika.

The source divulged, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Just like the last time, they will formally announce the news to the world at a later stage."

Addressing Anushka's deliberate absence from public events, the source emphasised, "This isn't a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid unnecessary speculation."

The source also mentioned that the couple had been discreetly spotted by paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai, but had kindly requested that their photographs not be published. "They asked the paparazzi not to release their pictures, with a promise to share the announcement soon," the insider revealed.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is poised to make her return to the big screen with her upcoming film, "Chakda Xpress," where she will portray the role of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

#Anushka Sharma #Cricket #Pakistan #Virat Kohli