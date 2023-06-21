Honey Singh gets death threat from ‘group which killed Sidhu Moosewala’, seeks security from Delhi Police

Chandigarh, June 21
Flamboyant Singer Honey Singh on Wednesday reached Delhi Police headquarters after receiving death threat from absconding gangster Goldy Brar.
"I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people," NDTV quoted Singh as saying after meeting the Commissioner.
He added, "My staff and I have got calls from international numbers as well as voice notes from someone claiming to be Goldy Brar. I have given the Commissioner all the evidence. I have requested him to give me security and get the matter investigated. I am really scattered right now."
मौत से किसको डर नहीं लगता,मुझे बस जिंदगी में एक ही चीज से डर लगता था मौत से - हनी सिंह— Vishal Pandey (@vishalpandeyy_) June 21, 2023
गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ ने हनी सिंह को जान से मारने की धमकी दी जिसके बाद हनी सिंह ने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से मिलकर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई।#Honeysingh pic.twitter.com/WFD8pfqCpZ
Notably, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Goldy Brar are prime accused and masterminds behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in his SUV near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. Goldy Brar had later admitted in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder.
