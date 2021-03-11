Kamal Haasan graces the stage of Kapil Sharma's show

Kamal Haasan was in Mumbai recently to promote his upcoming film Vikram on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show. Interestingly, it was a dream come true moment for Kapil, who is an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan. The stand-up comedian-turned-actor shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle from the sets with pictures of Kamal Haasan, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

Kapil captioned it as, “When your dream comes true, wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr@kamalhaasan, what an actor and what a great human being. Thank you for gracing our show sir…”

In response, Haasan replied, “Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We will also meet in between.”