Kamal Haasan graces the stage of Kapil Sharma's show

Kamal Haasan was in Mumbai recently to promote his upcoming film Vikram on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show. Interestingly, it was a dream come true moment for Kapil, who is an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan. The stand-up comedian-turned-actor shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle from the sets with pictures of Kamal Haasan, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.
Kapil captioned it as, “When your dream comes true, wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr@kamalhaasan, what an actor and what a great human being. Thank you for gracing our show sir…”
In response, Haasan replied, “Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We will also meet in between.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...