Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan…Bollywood showers blessings on Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha as couple embark on new journey

IANS

Mumbai, September 25

Congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the newly-wed couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they embark on their marital journey. On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav took to their social media handles to share pictures from their wedding in Udaipur.

As Parineeti shared an array of pictures showing herself and Raghav in their wedding outfits, she wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now”.

B-town celebs took to the comments section of her post to wish their best to the actress-politician couple.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't attend the wedding, took to the comments section and wrote, “My blessings always” followed by crying, heart, and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram Story, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88”.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared Parineeti's post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. Wishing you both a blessed married life."

Actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Welcome to the club. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love."

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Wishing the beautiful couple eternal happiness, peace and love congratulations."

Taking to Instagram story, Alia Bhatt re-shared the stunning wedding pictures of lovebirds and wrote, "Congratulations dearest of all ones...wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead...welcome to the club."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the pictures and wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 This is so beautiful."

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 To a lifetime of togetherness, love and joy."

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple. May you always find peace and happiness in one another."

Parineeti's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations”.

Neena Gupta wrote, "Congratulations”.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations you two. Here's to the best and the best lives together”.

Aditya Thackeray, who attended the wedding, wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Parineeti and Raghav".

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Stay blessed and forever happy."

Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons and wished his best to the couple.

In the video from the wedding venue, Manish said: “Parineeti aur Raghav ko bahut bahut pyaar. Bahut acchi shaadi thi, hum logo'n ne itna enjoy kiya hai."

He also shared these photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Gul Panag wrote, "Congratulations you two. Love and blessings."

The couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, twinned in ivory coloured ensembles for their big day. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza.

