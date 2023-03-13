All sections of society fed up with govt: Cong MLA

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

The Congress MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, Kiran Choudhary, said the common man had been bearing the brunt of the anti-people policies of the BJP-JJP government, adding that all sections of society were fed up with the incumbent government.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here today, she said the prices of petrol, diesel, gas etc were skyrocketing and inflation had broken the backbone of the people. “Educated youth of the state are unemployed due to the lack of job opportunities. Distracted due to the joblessness, the youths are indulging in intoxicants, theft, robbery etc. The future of the youth is in jeopardy,” she said.

She said the law and order had collapsed in the state as the common people were feeling insecure. “The people of the state have lost faith in the BJP government because of various scams. Now, the electorate are looking forward to get rid of this corrupt government,” Choudhary said.