Congress opens election office in Ellenabad

Sirsa, April 18

The Congress opened its election office in Ellenabad in Sirsa district on Thursday. It was inaugurated by Santosh Beniwal, vice-president of the Panchayat Association in Haryana. Ram Singh Solanki, the chairman of the Ellenabad Municipal Council, also attended the event. After the inauguration, Beniwal spoke to mediapersons and discussed the upcoming visit of former MP and former president of Haryana Congress Kumari Selja.

Addressing questions about Selja’s candidacy from the Sirsa constituency, Beniwal reiterated her commitment to the party’s decisions and emphasised the importance of opposing the ruling BJP. Taking a swipe at BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, Beniwal questioned his ability to represent the common people without a distinct identity.

Beniwal sarcastically responded to the BJP’s “400-plus” slogan, highlighting the challenges faced by the common man due to inflation. She said the slogans alone could achieve nothing, it was the sentiments of the people that mattered.

