Government to take over schools for children with special needs in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 27

The city’s Prayas Mentally Challenged Children school and Helen Keller Blind School will now be managed by the district administration. Officials have initiated the move as per government orders. The schools will now be operated under Haryana Divyangjan Welfare Society, which was recently formed by the government.

These two schools for children with special needs are being run behind Bal Bhavan on the Old Tehsil road. These were being operated by NGO Hellen Keller Society.

The schools, which were being operated by NGO Hellen Keller Society, will now be operated by Haryana Divyangjan Welfare Society

The Helen Keller Blind School has been in controversies for a long time.

Complaints were made by staff members regarding salaries and disputes regarding school management.

Several protesting staff members of the school have been staging a sit-in at the mini-secretariat for a long time.

The Haryana Divyangjan Welfare Society was formed on March 7, 2024. The governing body of this society will be headed by the CM, with the Minister of Social Justice Empowerment, Welfare, and SC/BC Department as its Vice-Chairman. The seven-member governing body will include the administrative secretaries of the School Education Department, Finance Department, Women and Child Development Department and the administrative secretary of the Social Justice Department. Director-General of the Social Justice Department will also be a member-secretary of this body.

Administrative officials have started preparations to take over the schools. Sources say that both schools have been sent letters seeking records. Vivek Bharti, ADC, Sirsa, said, “A letter has been received from the government. Now, the administration will take over both schools for children with special needs. According to the directions and guidelines included in the letter, all formalities will be completed soon.” The DC would be the patron of this society, while the ADC would be the administrator.

However, Helen Kellar Blind School chairman Ramta Soni said she didn’t have any information about the government decision. She said no letter had been received come from the administration too.

