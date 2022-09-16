Karnal farmers lift dharna after 24 hrs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 15

The farmers’ protest that started on Wednesday afternoon outside the Taraori Market Committee office, over the use of fans to clean grains and charging unloading fee from them, ended today after a meeting with the arhtiyas.

The farmers had blocked all entry gates. They pulled an all-nighter. On Thursday, after a meeting with the arhtiyas, who assured them to resolve their issues, they lifted the dharna.

“Our issues have been resolved and we have lifted the dharna,” said Bhupinder Singh Ladi, a farm leader.

Relief approved by CMO: Gangwa Hisar: Dy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa on Thursday said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had approved Rs 37-cr relief for the farmers of Balsamand sub-tehsil in Hisar

He said: “As soon as the file gets approval from the Finance Department, the compensation amount for crop damage in 2020 will be credited to the accounts of the farmers concerned.”

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Sandeep Dhiranwas, however, said the farmers will withdraw the call to gherao Gangwa’s residence if he showed them any written proof in that regard before September 19

The farmers led by Ladi, met Anubhav Mehta, SDM, Karnal, and demanded the government to start the procurement of the PR varieties. They even handed over a memorandum for the government to the SDM.

“We demand the government to start the procurement as the paddy crop has matured and climate changes are unprecedented,” said Ladi.

Mehta said, “The decision of procurement of food grains is taken by the government. We will forward your memorandum for acknowledgement.”

