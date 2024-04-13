Haryana ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar violating poll code: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged violation of model code of conduct by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

In a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, the party alleged that Khattar had been giving statements at the behest of the state government regarding school bus mishap though he did not hold any official position in the government. “We strongly object to this as it is a clear violation of model code of conduct and no one should be permitted to act in such an irresponsible manner on such a sensitive issue to gain unreasonable political mileage,” the representation alleged.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar