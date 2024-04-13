Haryana ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar violating poll code: AAP

Chandigarh, April 12
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged violation of model code of conduct by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.
In a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, the party alleged that Khattar had been giving statements at the behest of the state government regarding school bus mishap though he did not hold any official position in the government. “We strongly object to this as it is a clear violation of model code of conduct and no one should be permitted to act in such an irresponsible manner on such a sensitive issue to gain unreasonable political mileage,” the representation alleged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Karnal #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today