NHRC issues notice to DGP, Chief Secy

New Delhi, October 6
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) today sought details from the Haryana Government in regards to the death of four persons after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer tank in a private hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday.
Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report in the matter. They have to submit the report in four weeks.
Issuing the notices, the commission said the report should include the measures taken by the state government and the measures it was planning to take to prevent such “gross violation of human rights” of the poor and underprivileged people.
