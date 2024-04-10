Protest after man consumes ‘contaminated’ water, dies

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 9

Residents of Deha Colony in Shahabad today held a demonstration and blocked the Barara road for over one hour after the death of a 22-year-old youth of their colony.

Living in insanitary conditions My son had been unwell for last few days and he was undergoing treatment. He died due to the consumption of contaminated water. The drains are overflowing in our locality and we have been living in insanitary conditions. — Kalina, mother of deceased

The residents alleged that Garaj had died due to drinking contaminated water being supplied in their locality.

Kalina, mother of the deceased, said, “My son had been unwell for last few days and he was undergoing treatment. He died due to the consumption of contaminated water. The drains are overflowing in our locality and we have been living in insanitary conditions.”

The residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to the officials of Public Health and Engineering Department and the Municipal Committee, no action had been taken. They claimed that people had been falling ill due to insanitary conditions.

On getting information, police officials and Shahabad municipal committee chairman Gulshan Kwatra reached the spot and managed to pacify the protesters.

The chairman said he would take up the matter with the Public Health and Engineering Department and ensure that the issue of drainage is solved.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Shahabad, Pulkit Malhotra said, “The matter was brought to our notice today, following which teams of the Public Health and Engineering Department and the Municipal Committee were sent to check the drainage issue and it has been resolved. Directions have been issued to both departments to ensure that there is no blockage of drains and proper hygiene is maintained. The team has been asked to check the reason behind the blockage.”

About the allegation of death due to contaminated water, the SDM said, “The exact cause of death will be clear in the post-mortem report.”

