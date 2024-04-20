Two-thirds of 380 govt schools in Faridabad sans fire safety NOC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

The non-implementation of the fire safety norms has raised the spectre of fire in a majority of government schools in the district. The district has around 380 government schools, and a majority of them suffer from this inadequacy.

Matter taken up with institutes regularly The implementation of fire safety rules is taken up regularly with schools and government offices by the department concerned — Staywan Samriwal, fire official

“At least 75 per cent of government schools have either failed to apply for the fire NOC or do not fulfil conditions for getting the NOC from the Fire Department,” said a source in the district administration.

“Besides, 30 per cent of private schools are functioning without fire safety arrangements,” said an official of the Fire Department.

“A majority of schools do not have firefighting arrangements mandatory for educational institutions with a large strength of students and staff,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

“Though 850 out of the total 1,120 private schools have taken the NOC, up to 30 per cent of these have failed to comply with the norms,” the official said.

These schools are located in densely populated localities and have yet to take approval for buildings and apply for NOCs. Twenty per cent of government offices too have been served notices by the Fire Department for failing to apply for the fire NOC.

“Fire safety is neglected in most educational institutions as there are hardly any rules for checking the implementation of norms,” said Vishnu Goel, a resident. He said most schools were functioning without even basic fire safety amenities on their premises.

“Most schools have large buildings with good staff and student strength moving in and around different rooms. So, it is important for managements of schools to keep firefighting equipment on their premises,” said official of the Fire Department.

While the DEO could not be contacted, Sanjay Joon, Divisional Commissioner, said fire safety norms would be implemented in all educational institutions. “The implementation of fire safety rules is taken up regularly with schools and government offices by the department concerned,” said Staywan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer.

