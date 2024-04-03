2 booked under NDPS Act in Una

Una, April 2
The Una police have booked a youth under NDPS Act belonging to Saloh village of Haroli sub division for possessing 2.34 gm of heroin. Acting on a tip off, a police party checked the personal belongings of Naveen Jaswal and recovered the contraband from his pocket near the railway crossing in Arniala village. In another incident, a resident of Dalehri Rajputan village was also booked for illegally cultivating poppy plants.
