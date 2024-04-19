Chamba-Holi road likely to remain blocked

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 18

The remote Holi region in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district remained cut off from the state for the second consecutive day as efforts to restore the road were hindered by a threat of a landslide.

The Chamba-Holi road was blocked on Wednesday after a massive landslide swept away a large stretch of the road near the Khadamukh intersection.

Nearly 20-metre road has been rendered nearly impassable due to the landslide. Despite attempts by the Public Works Department to initiate repairs, the risk of further landslides is impeding the road restoration. Consequently, the vehicular traffic along the road has come to a halt affecting the daily-need supplies.

Compounding the situation, a substantial stretch of the road near hydropower project site has also been extensively damaged.

The debris continues to cascade onto the main road, resulting in its closure. Large cracks have also emerged on the remaining portions of the road, rendering it susceptible to collapse at any moment.

Given the risk of collapse in the remaining section of the road, the administration has cautioned people against travelling to the area.

The closure of the road has led to several vehicles stranded, including four Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, private vehicles and heavy vehicles carrying construction materials for a hydropower company.

While essential supplies, including vegetables, milk, and bread, have not reached the Holi area for two days, people travelling in emergencies are forced to pay exorbitant fares for taxis to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Bhan Chand Thakur said despite the risk of further landslide, efforts were on to restore the closed road near Khadarmukh. Once the threat diminished, the road would be reopened to vehicular traffic, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba