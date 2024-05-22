 CPM, Congress join hands to defeat BJP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • CPM, Congress join hands to defeat BJP

CPM, Congress join hands to defeat BJP

CPM, Congress join hands to defeat BJP

CPM leader Rakesh Singha and Congress candidate from Shimla Vinod Sultanpuri at an election rally. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 21

The common adversary has brought the Congress and the CPM together like never before in the state. To help the Congress beat the BJP, CPM leaders are not only sharing the stage with Congress leaders in their rallies but are also accompanying the candidates to seek votes for them and the CPM workers will be present even at booths to facilitate the voters on the day of polling.

As per the CPM leaders, they had campaigned for the Congress in 1989 elections as well, but it was an independent campaign, not a joint campaign like it’s this time around. “It’s an extraordinary situation where our Constitution, secularism and the concept of unity in diversity is under threat. So, we have thrown all our might into the Congress campaign to defeat the BJP,” said Rakesh Singha, the tallest CPM leader in the state, explaining the reasons behind the Left going all out to seek support for the Congress candidates.

“From the state’s perspective, the apple economy is in a very poor shape. If some radical steps are not taken, the whole apple economy will collapse. The BJP is unlikely to take any steps to boost the fruit sector, so it’s important to oust them,” he added.

The CPM wanted to contest from the Mandi parliamentary seat, but was denied the opportunity as the Congress decided to contest on all four seats in the state. “For a larger goal, narrow interests have to be sacrificed. We did not get the seat but we are firmly behind the Congress. Our dedicated workers are campaigning for the Congress candidates day in and day out,” said Onkar Shad, the CPM’s State Secretary.

Even as the CPM has limited influence in the state, Singha believes the CPM leaders and workers are adding teeth to the Congress campaign. “The Congress has a huge support base. With our pointed and issued-based campaign, we are giving a new perspective to this large support base. We are making a big impact on the voters through joint campaigns,” said Singha, adding that CPM joining the Congress campaign has already made the BJP jittery.

Sanjay Chauhan, CPM leader and former Shimla Mayor, said the CPM was running an independent campaign, too, apart from the joint campaign. “We have already started a door-to-door campaign in some places. And we are getting good response from the voters,” he added.

According to sources, the CPM is also helping the Congress with creating campaign material to counter the BJP’s narrative on major issues. “We have our differences with the Congress on several issues, but we needed to come together to fight this battle,” said Singha.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman passes napkin note to 'cute' guy on IndiGo flight, leads to 10-year friendship

5
World

British man dies, around 30 passengers injured as turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

6
India

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

8
Diaspora

National Investigation Agency charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, 3 aides

9
India

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, families of techies killed demand strict action

10
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Thousands of farmers to hit ground zero

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing at court on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs

2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Modi

Had it not been for Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru wouldn’t have agreed to quota: Narendra Modi

Says Congress mindset has been anti-reservation


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

‘I am no less Panthic than other candidates, Sikhs are with BJP’: Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

Senior BJP leaders ramp up rhetoric in Delhi roadshows

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

After Delhi L-G’s letter, NIA begins probe into AAP ‘funding’ by Khalistani groups

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

Will not let CM Mann canvass in Adampur, says MLA Kotli

ACs selling like hot cakes as mercury soars

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Traffic cops braving scorching heat to keep roads safe in Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets