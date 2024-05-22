CPM, Congress join hands to defeat BJP

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 21

The common adversary has brought the Congress and the CPM together like never before in the state. To help the Congress beat the BJP, CPM leaders are not only sharing the stage with Congress leaders in their rallies but are also accompanying the candidates to seek votes for them and the CPM workers will be present even at booths to facilitate the voters on the day of polling.

As per the CPM leaders, they had campaigned for the Congress in 1989 elections as well, but it was an independent campaign, not a joint campaign like it’s this time around. “It’s an extraordinary situation where our Constitution, secularism and the concept of unity in diversity is under threat. So, we have thrown all our might into the Congress campaign to defeat the BJP,” said Rakesh Singha, the tallest CPM leader in the state, explaining the reasons behind the Left going all out to seek support for the Congress candidates.

“From the state’s perspective, the apple economy is in a very poor shape. If some radical steps are not taken, the whole apple economy will collapse. The BJP is unlikely to take any steps to boost the fruit sector, so it’s important to oust them,” he added.

The CPM wanted to contest from the Mandi parliamentary seat, but was denied the opportunity as the Congress decided to contest on all four seats in the state. “For a larger goal, narrow interests have to be sacrificed. We did not get the seat but we are firmly behind the Congress. Our dedicated workers are campaigning for the Congress candidates day in and day out,” said Onkar Shad, the CPM’s State Secretary.

Even as the CPM has limited influence in the state, Singha believes the CPM leaders and workers are adding teeth to the Congress campaign. “The Congress has a huge support base. With our pointed and issued-based campaign, we are giving a new perspective to this large support base. We are making a big impact on the voters through joint campaigns,” said Singha, adding that CPM joining the Congress campaign has already made the BJP jittery.

Sanjay Chauhan, CPM leader and former Shimla Mayor, said the CPM was running an independent campaign, too, apart from the joint campaign. “We have already started a door-to-door campaign in some places. And we are getting good response from the voters,” he added.

According to sources, the CPM is also helping the Congress with creating campaign material to counter the BJP’s narrative on major issues. “We have our differences with the Congress on several issues, but we needed to come together to fight this battle,” said Singha.

