Cultural troupes to make voters aware

Our Correspondent

Una, April 16

The District Election Department of Una has intensified public awareness activities to ensure a high voter turnout in the district for the upcoming General Elections.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said in order to strengthen democracy, cultural troupes had fanned out in different parts of the district to educate people regarding the importance of voting.

He said new voters were also being motivated and different activities, including quiz competitions and essay-writing contests, on election-related themes were being organised in educational institutions.

The DC said the model code of conduct had been imposed in the district from the day the polls were announced by the Election Commission of India. In view of this, he said people could register their complaints and suggestions on the cVigil app or the website (cvigil.eci.gov.in).

He added that complaints such as bribing voters to secure votes could be uploaded along with evidence, adding that the complaints would be addressed within 100 minutes.

The DC said candidates and political parties should use the Suvidha app to seek various types of permissions like the use of public address systems, organising meetings and rallies, hiring vehicles for campaigning, use of helicopters and helipads and setting up temporary offices.

As Una is a border district, security has been beefed up at all 77 inter-state check posts along Punjab. Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu recently chaired a meeting of inter-state police officers to ensure coordination and cooperation during elections.

The DC said all licensed weapon holders had been directed to deposit their weapons at the local police stations or at gun houses by April 20, after which penal action would be initiated against defaulters.

