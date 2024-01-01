Fighting drug abuse a collective responsibility, says Himachal minister

Shimla, December 31
While inaugurating Tapas Healing and Wellness Centre at Bangludhar near Kufri, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Anirudh Singh said drug use was a scar on society and the eradication of drug abuse was a collective responsibility. The Minister said the state government had sent a proposal to the Centre calling for an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act to make it more stringent.
Rakesh Mehta, a retired state government officer, said the wellness centre was an attempt to help the youth battle addiction using psychiatric treatment and psychological counselling.
He said drug abuse, especially chemical drug addiction, was on the rise in the state, adding that Tapas would attempt to heal addicts and motivate them to help others recover.
