Garbage marring image of Mashobra

GARBAGE is not being cleared regularly in Mashobra. Heaps of garbage can be spotted near garbage bins in the town, contaminating the environment. Mashobra attracts thousands of tourists and, with garbage lying around like this, the image of the area is being marred in the eyes of tourists. The authorities concerned should ensure that garbage is collected regularly and there is no littering in the open.

Sandeep, Mashobra (Shimla)

Roadside encroachments trouble commuters

ROADSIDE encroachments have been increasing in Kangra town. Vend owners and shopkeepers regularly encroach upon roads of the town. Due to this, the drivable space on these roads has narrowed, and traffic jams have become the order of the day. Commuters often get stuck in these traffic snarls for hours. The administration should take notice of the situation and remove encroachments in the town.

RK Sharma, Kangra

Bypass need of the hour in Una

THE vehicular traffic in Una city has been increasing by the day. The town is no stranger to consistent traffic jams. Only a bypass would be able to decongest the city. It is high time the government thinks of making a bypass around Una city.

Seema Sharma, Una

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment