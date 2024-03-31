High Court seeks report in bizman case

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 30

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a fresh status report on a petition of Palampur businessman Nishant Kumar Sharma seeking police protection by the next date of hearing. While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.

The businessman, Nishant Sharma, in a mail to the high court, had said that he along with his family faced threat to his life as he was attacked in Gurugram as well as in McLeodganj. He sought court intervention on the ground that he needed protection from powerful people and he was living in constant fear of being killed.

While taking up the matter suo motto in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on the issue.

