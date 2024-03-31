High Court seeks report in bizman case

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 30
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a fresh status report on a petition of Palampur businessman Nishant Kumar Sharma seeking police protection by the next date of hearing. While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.
The businessman, Nishant Sharma, in a mail to the high court, had said that he along with his family faced threat to his life as he was attacked in Gurugram as well as in McLeodganj. He sought court intervention on the ground that he needed protection from powerful people and he was living in constant fear of being killed.
While taking up the matter suo motto in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on the issue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...