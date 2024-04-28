Himachal Bypoll: Capt Ranjit Singh (retd) kicks off campaign

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 27

Congress candidate from Sujanpur Assembly bypoll Capt Ranjit Singh (retd) started his election campaign on his return to the constituency after he was given party ticket.

In a low-key affair, Capt Ranjit Singh (retd) started the campaign from Chowki Jamwalan village and addressed a gathering at Sujanpur. It was observed that despite a call from the Block Congress Committee, most of the Congress leaders, who were seeking ticket from Sujanpur, refrained to attend the function today.

Ranjit Singh said he was grateful to the Congress leadership for fielding him as the party candidate from Sujanpur c and would remain indebted to people of the constituency for their support in 2022 election as well. Ranjit Singh was BJP candidate in 2022 election and contested against Rajinder Rana who was the Congress candidate then and is the BJP candidate now. In 2022, Rajinder Rana defeated Ranjit Singh with a margin of 399 votes.

While addressing gathering at Sujanpur, Ranjit Singh said his fight would be against turncoats who betrayed senior leaderships time and again. He alleged that earlier his opponent betrayed former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and now Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said he would finish the wrong practice prevailing from past 15 years in the constituency by defeating BJP candidate Rajinder Rana.

