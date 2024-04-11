Nurpur block tops district in use of Central funds

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 10

The Nurpur Development Block has topped among the 15 blocks in Kangra district by spending maximum funds earmarked under the 15th Finance Commission for 2023-24.

The block comprises 51 gram panchayats, where funds have been spent on augmenting rural infrastructure and starting development activities.

As per information, tied funds comprising 60 per cent of the total earmarked funds under the 15th Finance Commission had been spent on sanitation and potable water, whereas untied funds of 40 per cent were spent on basic infrastructure like construction of village paths, toilets, open-air gyms, parks and ambulance roads in gram panchayats under the block.

Nurpur Block Development Officer Anshul Shandilya said the block had spent 41.72 per cent of the funds allocated, maximum in by any block in Kangra district.

He said the block was able to spend maximum funds on rural infrastructure only because of the keen interest evinced by panchayat pradhans. He also lauded the field staff of the development block for their hard work in carrying out the works in panchayats.

#Kangra #Nurpur