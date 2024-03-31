Una councillor killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Una, March 30

Karnail Singh, a sitting Municipal Councillor of the Una Municipal Committee, was killed in a road accident at Rampur village near Una city last night. Narinder Puri, the second person on the ill-fated two-wheeler, suffered injuries. According to Additional SP Sanjeev Bhatia, the accident occurred around midnight of Friday when the two-wheeler the duo was riding skidded off the road.

The injured persons were rushed to the Una district hospital where Karnail Singh was declared dead, while injured Narinder Puri was admitted. Karnail Singh, who hailed from Ward No 9, Behli Mohalla of Una city, was nominated councillor of the Una MC some time ago.

In another accident, three Chandigarh residents were injured when the car they were traveling in on the Dharamsala-Chandigarh road hit a roadside tree around 6.30 am. Those injured were Sonika, Monika (both 27-year old) and Sumit (28). Bhatia said cases had been registered in both incidents.

