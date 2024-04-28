 1 killed, 3 injured in gunfight between village volunteers in Manipur : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 1 killed, 3 injured in gunfight between village volunteers in Manipur

1 killed, 3 injured in gunfight between village volunteers in Manipur

Police say exchange of fire gradually spread to adjacent villages of Kadangband and Senjam Chirang

1 killed, 3 injured in gunfight between village volunteers in Manipur

Dozens of gunmen had attacked Koutruk in Imphal West district on Sunday morning from elevated hilltops of neighbouring Kangpokpi district. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

Imphal, April 28

One person was killed and three others injured in a gunfight between village volunteers of two warring communities in ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday, police said.

Dozens of gunmen had attacked Koutruk in Imphal West district on Sunday morning from elevated hilltops of neighbouring Kangpokpi district prompting village volunteers deployed in the fringe village to retaliate, the police said.

Exchange of fire gradually spread to adjacent villages of Kadangband and Senjam Chirang, they said.

Koutruk village has been witness to intense gunfights between village volunteers of two warring communities since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. It has been identified as one of the most vulnerable areas for gun attacks.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3 last year.

Meanwhile, denouncing the killing, the Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the district from noon of April 28.

