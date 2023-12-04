Imphal, December 4
At least 13 people were killed in a gunbattle between two groups of militants in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, they said.
“A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area,” an official in the hill district said.
Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.
Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded
Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm
13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana
Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked
Punjab MP was suspended on August 11