Vice Admiral DK Tripathi appointed Indian Navy Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

Vice Admiral DK Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of the Indian Navy. The appointment was made late on Thursday.

He will take over from Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30. He will be the Navy Chief for two years that is till he attains the age of 62 in May 2026.

