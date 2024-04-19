Vice Admiral DK Tripathi appointed Indian Navy Chief

New Delhi, April 18
Vice Admiral DK Tripathi has been appointed the next Chief of the Indian Navy. The appointment was made late on Thursday.
He will take over from Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30. He will be the Navy Chief for two years that is till he attains the age of 62 in May 2026.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake