1 killed, 14 hurt in Udhampur blast

Jammu, March 9

A person was killed and over 14 were injured in a suspected IED explosion near the district court complex in Udhampur district of Jammu today. The blast took place at around 1 pm at Slathia Chowk. Officials believe that the explosive device was planted on a vegetable cart. The area was cordoned off and senior officials of the police, the NIA and intelligence agencies reached the spot.

Udhampur is also the headquarters of the strategic Northern Command that secures borders with Pakistan and China.

ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “Preliminary examination suggests a low intensity IED explosion. Forensic examination of the site will reveal accurate facts.” He also visited the injured at the hospital.

Injured stable The injured are stable. As of now, it seems to have no connection with terror. An investigation is on. —Indu Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Low-intensity blast Preliminary probe suggests it is a low-intensity IED blast. Forensic report will reveal accurate facts. —Mukesh Singh, ADGP

The investigation has been taken over by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted that he was in touch with Deputy Commissioner Indu Chib.

DC Indu Chib said the injured were stable. “As of now, it seems to have no connection with terror. An investigation is on,” she said.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was very powerful as it left iron grills nearby damaged. The injured included a woman, an eight-month-old and a Rajasthan resident. Meanwhile, political parties condemned the attack. National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I unreservedly condemn this attack. I send my condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter, “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured.”

Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari said terror should be condemned in one voice. “The government needs to curb such attacks by heavy crackdown on culprits,” he added.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said no word was strong enough to condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians. “The government should firmly resolve to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to justice,” he said.

