Arms licence scam: Absence of counsel angers high court

Jammu, March 15

A Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Jammu wing) expressed its deep anguish and displeasure over the non-representation of the UT administration and the Central government as their counsel were not present during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to arms licence scam.

Titled Sheikh Mohd. Shafi & Anr. V/s U.O.I. & Ors, the PIL highlighted arms licence scam and non-grant of prosecution sanction against IAS/IPS/IFS officers allegedly involved in corruption cases in J&K.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice MA Chowdhary, observed, “Neither the UT government is represented by any counsel nor there is any representation on behalf of the Union of India when the matter is taken up because of which this court is unable to pass any order.”

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Rahul Raina submitted that this PIL is of wide public importance and the UT administration is shielding the IAS officers allegedly involved in arms licence scam and is sitting over the prosecution sanction files deliberately for the last more than two years and have also posted the tainted bureaucrats on prime positions.

He stated that prosecution sanction was granted against JKAS officers way back in 2021. Raina further submitted that IAS officers allegedly involved in arms licence scam are being shielded without any lawful justification when prosecution sanction has been granted in similar case of JKAS officers.

While parting with this order, the Division Bench directed the Registry that copy of the order be sent to the concerned Union ministries and also to the UT administration for necessary action.

The Bench directed the Registry to re-notify the matter for April 23, 2024. About 2.80 lakh gun licences were issued to various defence and paramilitary personnel by allegedly flouting the guidelines over period of time. Raids have already been conducted on many IAS and JKAS officers in the past who are allegedly involved in the scam.

