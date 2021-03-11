Kashmir Valley returning to 1990s, says NC

PTI

Jammu, June 2

Condemning the killings, senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today expressed concern that the Valley may be reverting back to the 1990s when terrorism was at its peak in the region.

Kumar said the situation had to be reversed as terrorism has no place in a civilised society. Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan was shot dead Thursday by terrorists inside a bank in Kulgam.