Flash mob, quiz spread awareness among electorates

Jalandhar, May 24
The District Election Officer and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI, Jalandhar jointly
organised awareness activities under SVEEP in the district.
A flash mob activity was organised at Devi Sahai SD Senior Secondary School, Sodal Road, here today. A large number of youngsters made people aware of using their franchise for the progress of the country.
A team of artistes, on the call of the District Election Office, performed outside the school to give message to passersby to vote. A bhangra performance on the theme “Jalandhar ik gal note kar, Ik June nu vote kar” was also staged. A random quiz contest on electoral process was also organised.
CBC’s Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali said his department was jointly organising such awareness activities under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal to make people aware of voting. He called upon voters, especially the youth and first-time voters, to vote and contribute to the progress of the nation. He said these youngsters were the election ambassadors who would encourage others also to vote.
