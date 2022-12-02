Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 1

Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said the Punjab Government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, would ensure the use of treated water from STPs having a capacity of 2,600 MLD for irrigation purposes to save the fast-depleting groundwater across the state.

Meet Hayer, who also holds the Department of Environment, Science and Technology, visited the STP, Phagwara, to review the method of using treated water for irrigation on more than 1000 acres by farmers nearby villagers.

Notably, the water treated by the STP at Phagwara having a capacity of 28 MLD, is being used for irrigation on 1,000 acres by farmers with the help of an 11-km long pipeline laid by the Water Conservation Department. With this method, nearly 7,500 million liters of underground water have been saved. Hailing the efforts of PPCB, the minister asked them to work in unison for chalking out a comprehensive plan to use the treated water for irrigation across the state on the lines of the Phagwara STP, which has also received the National Water Mission Award.