 Wheat procurement set to meet target this season : The Tribune India

Wheat procurement set to meet target this season

Rs 461.77 crore released to farmers’ accounts against procured wheat

Wheat procurement set to meet target this season

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said wheat procurement in 42 mandis of the district is going on smoothly. Tribune Photo



Over 25,000 MT wheat arriving in mandis daily

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

In the Kapurthala district, as the procurement goes smoothly, payment is being made to the farmers against the purchase of wheat before the stipulated time limit of 48 hours. A total of Rs 461.77 crore has been deposited in the farmers’ accounts, as if yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the procurement of wheat in 42 mandis in district is going smoothly.

It may be mentioned here that as per the norms, a farmer has to pay against the procured wheat within 48 hours, which becomes Rs 427.39 crore, while Rs 461.77 crore has been paid to the farmers, which accounts for 108% of the payment.

Target set at more than 3 lakh MT

  • Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the procurement of wheat in 42 mandis in district is going smoothly
  • A farmer has to pay against the procured wheat within 48 hours, which becomes Rs 427.39 crore, while Rs 461.77 crore has been paid to the farmers, which accounts for 108% of the payment
  • The procurement target has been set at more than 3 lakh MT, out of which 2,65,445 MT of wheat has been purchased, which becomes 84.17 % of the fixed target
  • More than 25,000-MT wheat is arriving every day in mandis

Apart from the this, SDMs of Kapurthala, Phagwara, Sultanpur, Bhulath subdivisions, Mandi Board, Food and Civil Supply Department and officials of various procurement agencies visit various grain markets every day to ensure that the farmers would be able to sell their crop in a hassle-free manner.

Deputy Commissioner also said the district would be able to meet the procurement target during the ongoing season.

The procurement target has been set at more than 3 lakh MT, out of which 2,65,445 MT of wheat has been purchased, which becomes 84.17 % of the fixed target.

Sarangal also said that more than 25,000-MT wheat is arriving every day in mandis.

PUNGRAIN leads in procurement with 69,593 MT (26 %) of wheat followed with 61,556 MT (23%) by PSWC, 60,951 MT (23 %) by the Markfed and 60,925 MT (23 %) by the PUNSUP. Apart from this, 1,823 MT have been purchased by the FCI.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

4
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

5
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

6
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh schools trolls for misunderstanding his Coachella statement

8
Chandigarh

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

9
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


Cities

View All

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track