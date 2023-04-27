Wheat procurement set to meet target this season

Over 25,000 MT wheat arriving in mandis daily

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

In the Kapurthala district, as the procurement goes smoothly, payment is being made to the farmers against the purchase of wheat before the stipulated time limit of 48 hours. A total of Rs 461.77 crore has been deposited in the farmers’ accounts, as if yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the procurement of wheat in 42 mandis in district is going smoothly.

It may be mentioned here that as per the norms, a farmer has to pay against the procured wheat within 48 hours, which becomes Rs 427.39 crore, while Rs 461.77 crore has been paid to the farmers, which accounts for 108% of the payment.

The procurement target has been set at more than 3 lakh MT, out of which 2,65,445 MT of wheat has been purchased, which becomes 84.17 % of the fixed target

Apart from the this, SDMs of Kapurthala, Phagwara, Sultanpur, Bhulath subdivisions, Mandi Board, Food and Civil Supply Department and officials of various procurement agencies visit various grain markets every day to ensure that the farmers would be able to sell their crop in a hassle-free manner.

Deputy Commissioner also said the district would be able to meet the procurement target during the ongoing season.

The procurement target has been set at more than 3 lakh MT, out of which 2,65,445 MT of wheat has been purchased, which becomes 84.17 % of the fixed target.

Sarangal also said that more than 25,000-MT wheat is arriving every day in mandis.

PUNGRAIN leads in procurement with 69,593 MT (26 %) of wheat followed with 61,556 MT (23%) by PSWC, 60,951 MT (23 %) by the Markfed and 60,925 MT (23 %) by the PUNSUP. Apart from this, 1,823 MT have been purchased by the FCI.