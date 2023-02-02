10-year leap for Durga Aur Charu

Colors’ show Durga Aur Charu is taking a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi Sharma will now bring to life the character of Durga, while Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu.

The once inseparable sisters now lead separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Durga, now a successful lawyer, still looks up to Charu as her inspiration, but Charu has changed. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, and the future of their relationship remains uncertain.

Rachi says, “Bringing Durga to life on screen has been a true labour of love. She is a character that resonates deeply with me.” Adrija adds, “Taking on this role is a huge responsibility. I want to do justice to it and bring my energy and enthusiasm to the character. I hope the audience continues to love and support the show as it takes this exciting leap forward.”