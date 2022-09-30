A court in Bihar’s Begusarai district has issued an arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for their web series XXX, which aired on ALTBalaji, owned by Ekta Kapoor’s TV company Balaji Telefilms. The arrest warrants were issued on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members. Judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrants on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, a resident of Begusarai. In his complaint in 2021, Shambhu Kumar said that XXX had scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

Shambhu Kumar’s advocate Hrishikesh Pathak said, “The series was aired on ALTBalaji...Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms. The court had issued summons and asked them to appear before it. They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed that certain scenes were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court, following which the warrants were issued.” — TMS