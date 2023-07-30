Celebs on the impact of technology and books in the digital age

Timeless appeal

Sheezan Khan

After my recent show, I found myself with some free time, so I read books. The first one I picked up was Heal Your Life. Dale Carnegie’s books have also been instrumental in helping me. Books, or even writing, hold immense significance. Let’s not allow technology to overpower us, as books offer a timeless presence. I’m truly grateful for embracing reading, and it keeps me engrossed along with my passion for writing. Three books I read recently are How to Stop Worrying And Start Living and You Can Heal Your Life and The Secret.

Visual person

Shivangi Verma

I am not inclined towards books. Reading doesn’t captivate me. It’s not that I have never read in my life. My latest read was a book by Chetan Bhagat. I find myself drawn to watching content for better comprehension, visualisation, and relatability.

Hard copy over Kindle

Aniruddh Dave

Passionate about plays, I’ve devoured over 250 stories. Safdar Hashmi’s Kittabein resonates with today’s readers. Currently, I am reading Kamla Mishra’s Bereham Aansoo, a novel. I cherish Vijay Tendulkar’s plays for their blunt yet beautiful realism. I yearn for the tangible joy of books, preferring their immersive charm over the Kindle’s convenience. Reconnecting with those treasured copies brings solace amidst uncertainty.

The scent of a book

Rahul Sharma

I hold a strong preference for the traditional way of reading books, as I have a genuine love for hard copies. There’s something special about being engrossed in a physical book, turning its pages, and savouring the experience with a cup of coffee by my side. The feeling of holding the paper in my hands, along with the distinct smell of the book, adds to the joy of reading. It’s a delightful sensation that I wouldn’t trade for anything else.

Hooked to words

Pawan Chopra

Those who truly cherish books will never abandon them, despite the temptation of consuming abundant content through screen-based mediums. Books hold a special place in our hearts, establishing a unique relationship between the writer and the reader and allowing us to craft our own worlds with boundless imagination. It’s saddening to witness the shift from enriching literature to shallow content. For me, books remain a constant presence, ranging from spiritualism to non-fiction, thrillers, and subjects close to my heart. I’m currently reading The Good Life and How to Live It, seeking introspection and happiness.