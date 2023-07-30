 Celebs on the impact of technology and books in the digital age : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • Celebs on the impact of technology and books in the digital age

Celebs on the impact of technology and books in the digital age

Celebs on the impact of technology and books in the digital age

Shivangi Verma



Timeless appeal

Sheezan Khan

After my recent show, I found myself with some free time, so I read books. The first one I picked up was Heal Your Life. Dale Carnegie’s books have also been instrumental in helping me. Books, or even writing, hold immense significance. Let’s not allow technology to overpower us, as books offer a timeless presence. I’m truly grateful for embracing reading, and it keeps me engrossed along with my passion for writing. Three books I read recently are How to Stop Worrying And Start Living and You Can Heal Your Life and The Secret.

Visual person

Shivangi Verma

I am not inclined towards books. Reading doesn’t captivate me. It’s not that I have never read in my life. My latest read was a book by Chetan Bhagat. I find myself drawn to watching content for better comprehension, visualisation, and relatability.

Hard copy over Kindle

Aniruddh Dave

Passionate about plays, I’ve devoured over 250 stories. Safdar Hashmi’s Kittabein resonates with today’s readers. Currently, I am reading Kamla Mishra’s Bereham Aansoo, a novel. I cherish Vijay Tendulkar’s plays for their blunt yet beautiful realism. I yearn for the tangible joy of books, preferring their immersive charm over the Kindle’s convenience. Reconnecting with those treasured copies brings solace amidst uncertainty.

The scent of a book

Rahul Sharma

I hold a strong preference for the traditional way of reading books, as I have a genuine love for hard copies. There’s something special about being engrossed in a physical book, turning its pages, and savouring the experience with a cup of coffee by my side. The feeling of holding the paper in my hands, along with the distinct smell of the book, adds to the joy of reading. It’s a delightful sensation that I wouldn’t trade for anything else.

Hooked to words

Pawan Chopra

Those who truly cherish books will never abandon them, despite the temptation of consuming abundant content through screen-based mediums. Books hold a special place in our hearts, establishing a unique relationship between the writer and the reader and allowing us to craft our own worlds with boundless imagination. It’s saddening to witness the shift from enriching literature to shallow content. For me, books remain a constant presence, ranging from spiritualism to non-fiction, thrillers, and subjects close to my heart. I’m currently reading The Good Life and How to Live It, seeking introspection and happiness. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

2
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

3
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

4
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

5
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

6
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

7
Nation

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

8
Nation

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

9
Nation

You find a girl for him, Sonia Gandhi tells Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

10
Nation

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps

India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...

10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik

10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Thousands of young men take part in protest march

ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit

ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit

Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept

Punjab girdawari by Aug 15


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Chandigarh groundwater level down by 28.5 per cent in decade

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Find a girl for Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi to Sonepat women farmers

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar