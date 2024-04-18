Ulajh teaser dropped

The makers of Ulajh on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The teaser introduces a young diplomat from a respected family, who gets caught in a perilous personal conspiracy far from home, at a crucial point in her career.
In the video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge on those who betrayed her and her country. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the Mili actress wrote, “Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July.”
Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.
