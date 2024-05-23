2 die as bus carrying pilgrims rams into stationary truck

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

A tourist bus carrying pilgrims rammed into a stationary truck on a highway at Chehlan village near Samrala early this morning. Two women died in the mishap while over 12 persons suffered injuries.

After getting information, officials of the Sadak Suraksha Force and Samrala police reached the scene. They took out the injured from the bus and took them to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Meenakshi (51) and Saroj Bala (54), residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Rishabh, a resident of Indore, said they were residents of Indore. After completing the Char Dham yatra, they were going to Vaishno Devi shrine, J&K, from Haridwar. When they reached Chehlan village near Samrala around 5.30 am on Wednesday morning, their bus (MP20ZJ9199) collided with a truck parked on the highway. Afterwards, the people present in the bus started shouting for help. Following which, people from nearby villages reached the scene. They took out the injured devotees and called the ambulance. With the help of ambulance and other vehicles, they were taken to a government hospital in Samrala where doctors declared Meenakshi and Saroj Bala dead.

Pappu Gehlotra, a resident of Indore, said there were 50 passengers on board. After the accident, villagers helped the passengers and arranged vehicles to take them to the hospital.

