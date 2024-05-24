20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 23

A 20-year old girl of Dehru village jumped from the Sirhind canal late last evening. It was her second attempt, the first was foiled by her relatives residing in Rampur village. The Doraha police were searching for the girl till the filing of the report.

Amanjot Kaur, the victim, was running a boutique in the village. It is learnt that she updated her WhatsApp status before taking the step.

One of her relatives on the condition of anonymity revealed that the girl was in love with a boy and wanted to marry him. The marriage could not materialise as parents of the couple were against the marriage. But the girl was obsessed with the idea of marrying the boy. As she failed to tie the nuptial knots with the boy, she tried to die by suicide by jumping into the canal. Luckily, she was saved by her relatives who counselled her in every possible way. But she continued to insist for marriage again. Not getting a positive response, she decided to end her life by jumping into the canal again.

Hardam Singh said the police were searching for the girl by engaging divers but her whereabouts still remain untraced. “Her father passed away in the past and mother had been unwell. The investigation is on but things will be clear only when the girl is traced,” he said.