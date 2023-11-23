Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 22

After the MC’s sixth General House term ended in March 2023, the wait still seems to be getting longer for the next elections. Initially expected in the first half of November, election dates are yet to be announced. Residents are facing issues amid the prolonged delay in the civic body elections.

Some of the residents expressed difficulties in getting their concerns addressed. Vijay Verma from Durga Puri, Haibowal, highlighted challenges faced by the people in getting issues resolved, citing a lack of awareness about whom to contact for registering complaints. Previously, residents used to visit the area councillor’s office but the absence of an elected representative complicates the process.

Verma shared an incident where a sewer overflow persisted for days in their locality. “Despite contacting the ex-councillor, the sewerage-related problem went unresolved till brought to the attention of MC officials. Many people are unaware of whom to approach for registering complaints in the absence of an elected councillor,” he said.

Former councillor Inder Aggarwal, a BJP leader, raised questions over the delay in the MC elections. “The last General House term of the MC concluded on March 25, 2023, yet the elections have not taken place till now. With no elected councillors in place, the people are experiencing hardships. Obtaining document verification from MLAs has become problematic, as they are unavailable in their offices most of the time, leading to delays in attesting documents of the public on the spot. Additionally, the city’s development planning has come to a standstill due to the absence of the MC General House. The responsibility to ensure timely elections rested with the state government but it failed to fulfil this responsibility,” he said.

A former Congress councillor, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, also expressed concerns about the delay in the MC elections and challenges the people currently facing due to the absence of the elected councillors.

It is worth noting that opposition leaders had previously objected to the city’s new ward delimitation, with a few persons challenging the process in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A hearing for one such case is scheduled for November 23.

Ahbaab Singh Grewal, AAP Punjab spokesperson, said there was no delay from the government side. The Election Commission would make the announcement regarding the MC elections.