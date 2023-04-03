Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 2

Holding the Union and the state governments responsible for the present conditions in the border state, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal has called upon residents to join hands to counter the ‘sinister’ designs of politicians to spread hatred among members of various communities, including Sikhs and Hindus.

Terming the stray incidents of vandalising of some Hindu religious places in foreign countries as a handiwork of miscreants at the instance of overambitious politicians, Grewal said the SGPC and the Akal Takht had never shielded anyone showing disrespect to any religion, religious place or religious persons.

“Even now, if miscreants vandalising Hindu temples or disrespecting devotees at gurdwaras are identified, the SGPC and the Akal Takht will take action against those who malign the image of the Sikh community by spreading hatred,” Grewal said.

Condemning the incident in which a Gujarati Hindu was reportedly insulted by the organisers of a langar in London, Grewal said action would be taken against the person in the Sikh attire, if identified.

Talking to The Tribune after addressing a group of office-bearers of various social, religious and political outfits at Phallewal village in Malerkotla district, Grewal appreciated that the people of the region had shown extraordinary patience and perseverance during the ‘tense’ days of the recent past.

“While the BJP-led Union Government has left no stone unturned to present the Tricolour versus Nishan Sahib combat at the global level, Punjabis staying in their native state and foreign countries have until now foiled the sinister designs of politicians to exploit their religion to protect their vote banks,” Grewal said.

The SGPC general secretary said Narendra Modi should act as Prime Minister of all Indians, instead of posing as the saviour of Hindus.

Responding to calls made by Grewal, office-bearers of various organisations, led by Yadwinder Singh Phallewal, vowed to work in unison for maintaining communal harmony in the region.