Inter-school zonal badminton tournament

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, stamped their supremacy in the inter-school zonal level (Ludhiana I zone) badminton tournament organised by the District Education Department at BCM School. The shuttlers from the school bagged top positions in the boys U-14, U-17 and U-19 groups in addition to the girls U-17 and U-19 while Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, romped home as victors in the girls U-14 section. BCM School secured second spot in this group. Principal Dr Paramjit Kaur congratulated the students and staff of the physical education department on the success.

Harvest international school

Hosts Harvest International School, Jassowal, won five gold and one silver medals in the inter-school zonal (Dakha zone) badminton tournament in which teams from 10 schools had participated. Students of the school came out triumphant in the girls U-14, boys U-14; boys and girls U-17 and boys and girls U-19 sections to annex gold medals while in the girls U-14, shuttlers from Harvest International School secured the second position. Based on their performance, twelve players from the school have also made it to the district-level championship. Gurdeep Singh and Jay Sharma, the vice president and principal of the school respectively, appreciated the students for the achievement and wished them good luck for the ensuing championship.

Final-year Pupils shine in Bds exam

Students of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College have shown excellent academic performance and have brought laurels to the institute in the BDS final year examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Two out of three toppers in the results are from the Dental College. While Stalanpreet Kaur secured second position by scoring 1261 marks, Simrat Johal bagged the third position by scoring 1256 marks. More than 10 students also got distinctions in the examination. Principal Dr Gaganjot Kaur congratulated the students.

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Spring Dale Public School celebrated Grandparents’ Day today with great pomp and show. The grandparents of students were welcomed in the decorated school auditorium. The programme began ceremonial lighting of the lamp Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia and Director Kamal Preet Kaur. Students recited poems dedicated to their grandparents. Interesting games were also organised for the entertainment of the guests. The grandparents were overwhelmed with efforts of the students and thanked the school for providing them with an opportunity to celebrate the day.

Plantation drive organised

Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar, Rara Sahib, held a plantation drive titled ‘Mission Hariali- 2022’ organised by ‘Apna Punjab Foundation’, in collaboration with the ‘Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab’. The drive lasted 10 days and the school fraternity worked hard to make it a success. Around 2000 saplings were planted as all students from classes 5 to 12 participated in the event along with their teachers and other staff members. OC/