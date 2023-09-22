Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 21

The Khanna police today carried out raids at houses of aides of notorious gangster Goldy Brar in Khanna.

Separate teams were formed under the leadership of senior officials which carried out surprise checking in the wee hours of Thursday.

Prominent among the aides of Brar was Ravi Rajgarh. The police also conducted checking at his house. At present, Ravi is out on bail.

Revealing about the development, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said after getting directions from Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, a surprise checking was conducted at the houses of seven close aides of gangster Goldy Brar. The drive is being carried out in the entire state by all district and commissionerate police.

“Of the seven aides of Brar, three are out on bail while others are jailed. Purpose of the raid was to check if any illegal item was kept or any suspicious person was hiding in their houses. During the checking, nothing objectionable or illegal was recovered. If anything illegal is recovered, the police will take action accordingly,” the SSP said.

Kondal said the police would continue to keep a tab over the gangster’s aides out on bail so that they could not indulge in any illegal activities at the behest of Brar.

Meanwhile, the SSP said the Khanna police had been conducting these routine checking as earlier, a special checking drive was conducted in which raids were conducted at houses of drug smugglers and recoveries were also made.

She also urged residents to share inputs with the police about illegal activities of gangsters, smuggler and even their associates. The police would take strict action after verifying the credibility of information.

#Goldy Brar