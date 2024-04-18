Man hit by roadways bus dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

A man died after a Punjab Roadways bus rammed into him after brakes of the vehicle allegedly failed last night near bus stand here.

The deceased has been identified as Harkamal Singh, a resident of Moga. The bus driver was arrested by the police.

As per information, bus was coming from Chandigarh and was to enter the Ludhiana bus stand. Harkamal along with his brother had come to the DMCH to buy some medicines last night. Both were standing near the bus stand. While bus was heading towards bus stand, its brakes allegedly failed and the vehicle hit Harkamal. The victim suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Kochar Market police post in-charge Dharampal Chaudhary said bus driver Balbir Singh was arrested immediately from the accident spot. He was also booked on the charge of causing death due to negligence. Bus driver told mediapersons that after brakes of the bus failed while he was coming down the bridge, he tried to raise an alarm so that people standing on the road could save themselves, but unfortunately the bus rammed into one pedestrian.

He claimed, “I hit an auto-rickshaw to reduce the bus speed, but in vain. I am not at fault. Brake failure caused the accident.” He said when people surrounded him after the accident, some miscreants stole his mobile phone and wallet.

